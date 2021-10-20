The Man Who's Turning To Stone | BORN DIFFERENT

HUMAN statue Joey lives with an extremely rare condition that turns his muscles to bone – making him almost completely immobile.

Joey, 28, was born with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP).

Affecting less than 1,000 people worldwide, the condition progressively gets worse with time and Joey's case has become so severe he has now lost control over most of his body.

Despite the inevitable hardship this has caused, Joey remains positive about his life so far and his future.

Joey requires care around the clock, as he is unable to do most things on his own.

Joey's best friend Ely often helps him with his day-to-day routine, including getting his food via a feeding tube.

Joey told Truly: "I need someone near me at all times because I can't do anything on my own." Joey, however, is able to edit videos on his own – which is a passion he pursues to unleash his creativity.

"I can video edit on my own, what makes me happy is making people happy – creating videos for myself I want to share them with the world to raise awareness," Joey said.

Follow Joey on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joeysooch/ Follow Joey on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoeySooch/