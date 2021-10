Japan's Mount Aso erupts, sends ash over 3 km in air, showers nearby towns | Oneindia News

A volacno erupted in Japan's Kyushu island on Wednesday.

The popular tourist destination, Mt Aso, is located on the main southern island of Kyushu in Japan.

The volcano erupted at around 11:43 am and sent balsts of ash as high as 3.5 km in the air.

