Blue Ivy Carter Steals Show in New Tiffany & Co. Ad

Blue Ivy, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, appears in the latest ad for Tiffany & Co.

Early in the ad, Beyoncé can be seen plucking petals from a flower, lamenting, "He loves me, he loves me not.".

She soon signals to the driver to pull over, and Jay-Z enters.

"This is so sweet," Beyoncé remarks.

Jay-Z suggests pizza, and Beyoncé agrees.

Toward the middle of the ad, Blue Ivy is seen running to keep up with the car as her parents leisurely cruise through Manhattan.

Blue Ivy has been busy building an empire with the help of her billionaire parents.

In August, the 9-year-old starred alongside her mother and siblings in a campaign for the Ivy Park Kids launch, Rodeo Kids.

Blue Ivy has also narrated a children's book, and recently received an award for songwriting