River of lava flows from La Palma volcano over a month after it began erupting

Geologists filmed a massive block floating in the direction of Tajuya on a stream of lava coming from the volcano's northern zone.
Geologists filmed a massive block floating in the direction of Tajuya on a stream of lava coming from the volcano's northern zone.
Geologists filmed a massive block floating in the direction of Tajuya on a stream of lava coming from the volcano's northern zone.
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Hundreds of people on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands awoke on Wednesday fearing..
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Hundreds of people on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands awoke on Wednesday fearing..