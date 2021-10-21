Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

NOEA FR, NEW VIDEO INTO THENEWSROOM SHOWING AN ARIZONA MANSINGLEHANDEDLY STOPPING AN ARMEDROBBERY.THAT CUSTOMER DISARMING ANDDETAINING ONE OF THE SUSPECTSUNTIL THE OFFICERS GOT THERE HEDIDN'T NEED THEIR HELP, DID HE?THE TWO OTHER SUSPECTS WERE ABLETO GET AWAY.THEY'RE STILL OUT THERE.WHEN ASKED HOW THE CUSTOMERREACTED SO FAST, HE HAD FORMERTRAINING.