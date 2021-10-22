I'm A Self-Made Millionaire At 15 | BLING LIFE

MEET Isabella Barrett - the teen entrepreneur who was just six when she banked her first million.

The 15-year-old first found fame as a youngster, as one of the breakout stars of Toddlers and Tiaras.

She said: "I love to perform.

I love to be on camera, so I just kind of did my thing." Incredibly, by just six years of age, Isabella, who launched her own jewelry line, Glitzy Girl, off the back of the show, was a self-made millionaire.

Since then, she has started two clothing lines, By The Crown and House of Barretti, and launched her own skincare range.

Among all of her businesses combined - plus the money she makes from social media, music, and other investments - she can take home anything from $30,000 to $150,000 a month.

Her parents help manage her money, giving her $2,500 a week as an allowance.

Recalling some of her more lavish purchases, she said: "Last year, I bought a $30,000 jetski, and a $20,000 four-wheeler.

I've spent a lot of money at high-end fashion stores.

I really love fashion - it's in my blood." Today, Truly follows Isabella and her mum Susanna as she debuts her new clothing line in front of socialites and celebrities at New York Fashion Week.

Determined to make both the runway show and VIP after-party a roaring success, the teenager has cut a mammoth cheque for $85,000 - all her own money - to pay for it.

How will her big day go?

