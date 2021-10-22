How to Avoid Utility Scams

That's why it's so important to keep yourself informed.

Here are some ways to keep your personal information safe and avoid being duped out of cash.

1, Remain Calm.

Scammers will fabricate a sense of urgency in order to steal your money.

They try to get you in a panic and convince you that your payments are late as of this moment and that you need to pay them right now or your utilities will be shut off immediately, Matthias Alleckna, energy analyst for rate comparison site EnergyRates, via Cheapism.

2, Don't Give Away Your Banking Information.

Always remember that a legitimate utility company will never reach out to gather banking information.

3, Don't Give Away Your Personal Information.

It is important to remember to never reveal personal information when you receive a call.

Under no circumstances should you offer your Social Security number when they ask for it.

4, Scammers Request Unconventional Methods of Payment.

Utility providers don't accept payments in the form of wire transfers, gift cards or bitcoin.

Utility companies typically accept mailed checks, debit payments, or credit card payments.

These methods of payment typically leave a paper trail, something that criminals tend to avoid.

