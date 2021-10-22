New Horror Streaming This Halloween

'Vulture' reports that horror has become one of the most prominent genres in recent years.

As a result, streaming companies have been increasing their horror selections every October.

Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' is an original series by Mike Flanagan about religious fervor and creatures of the night.

The series stars Kate Siegel as well as Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli and more.

'Just Beyond' is an original anthology series on Disney+ based on the graphic novels of the same name by R.

L.

Stine.

'Vulture' compares it to 'Creepshow' or 'Black Mirror' but with younger audiences in mind.

McKenna Grace and Nasim Pedrad co-star in the series premiere, 'Leave Them Kids Alone.'.

Amazon is continuing the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise after almost 25 years.

Madison Iseman leads a cast of relative newcomers in a story about deadly secrets being held by a group of friends in a small community.

Original 'Child's Play' co-writer Don Mancini continues the story of Chucky with a weekly series on Syfy and USA Network.

The series is a sequel to 2017’s 'Cult of Chucky,' and completely ignores the recent reboot.

Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky