California Secretary of State certifies recall results

Today, the California Secretary of State certified the results of the September 14th gubernatorial election.

It was widely projected that Governor Gavin Newsom would not be recalled, and that became official Friday morning.

According to data from the California Secretary of State’s Office, Governor Gavin Newsom retains his office with 62% of voters s voting ‘no’ on the recall across the state.

In Kern County, nearly 40% of voters voted to keep Newsom as governor while 60% voted to recall him.