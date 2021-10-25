Epidemiologist: 'Uncertainty' in Covid cases forecast

An epidemiologist has warned that new predictions of a slump in Covid cases this winter should not be taken at face value.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical medicine suggested that daily infections could go down to 5,000-a-day, even without restrictions.

But epidemiologist Mike Tildesley said: "It's all dependent on how rapidly the vaccination programme goes and how much we expect immunity through vaccination to wane … only really time can tell." Report by Buseld.

