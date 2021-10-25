114 acres is up for sale in Delta Township along West Saginaw Highway.

Yeah, Underdeveloped landHighway in Delta Townshipfind, but there's still 11The property located at 68Highway, just west of thefor a mixed use developmen40 acres zoned for commercmore than 26 acres approveuse.

To me, the property pto find that who that commis going to be.

And if weI think the multi family ifall into place.

But thereacres, which are a part ofcan't be developed becausewetlands, real estate agenthey have it listed for anan acre and $400,000 an acpiece.

You know the stuff,right up Near West Sagna,probably the most valuableknow, those prices are cloproperty has been on the mless than a year and Millehave shown interest in ita number of multi family dlooked at the property.

Idemand for more multi famithat's promising work is ccrossings.

But as the deveMiller thinks retailers anin Delta Township.

You'vebodies and a lot more famias that continues to grow,becomes that much more valsupervisor ken fletcher saand construction is a positax base, bringing their nkeep the hexagonal corridoretail restaurant corridorof this region, fletcher tland is included in the prAuthority and tax incremenwhich will be voted on inthis plan goes through anycaptured to go towards thein your neighborhood of De