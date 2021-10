The Fly Movie (1986) - Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis,

The Fly Movie (1986) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A brilliant but eccentric scientist begins to transform into a giant man/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong.

Director: David Cronenberg Writers: George Langelaan, Charles Edward Pogue, David Cronenberg Stars: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz