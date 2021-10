Japan's princess Mako becomes a 'commoner' after marrying boyfriend | Oneindia News

Japan's Princess Mako has finally tied the knot with her boyfriend who is a commoner therefore losing her royal status.

The wedding took place on Tuesday.

She became the first royal woman in Japan to both marry a commoner and forfeit a one-time payment made to royal women doing so.

