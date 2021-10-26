Arunachal Pradesh girl consoles friend who was missing home, Video goes viral | Oneindia News
Arunachal Pradesh girl consoles friend who was missing home, Video goes viral | Oneindia News

A video of a girl from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang has gone viral on social media, in which she is consoling her friend who is missing home.

The video is widely spread on social media.

#ArunachalPradesh #Tawang #Viralvideo