Eustice: 5 year plan to reduce sewage discharge into rivers

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the government will make it a statutory requirement for water companies to reduce their sewage discharges from storm overflows.

A plan which will take at least five years to implement.

Report by Czubalam.

