JoJo Siwa Talks Transforming Into Pennywise For Halloween Night On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

JoJo Siwa admits she felt right at home playing Pennywise, the twisted clown, during Horror Night on “DWTS”.
The singer joined ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté to talk about her spooky transformation.
JoJo Siwa admits she felt right at home playing Pennywise, the twisted clown, during Horror Night on “DWTS”.
The singer joined ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté to talk about her spooky transformation.
JoJo Siwa absolutely killed it on Dancing with the Stars this week with a terrifyingly amazing performance as the evil clown..