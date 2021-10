Update on test to stay pilot program in Lexington

MORE ABOUT THE"TT ESTO STAY"PILOT PROGRAM INFAYETTE COUNTYPUBLIC SCHOOLS.THE INITIATIVE HASBEEN IN PLACE FORONE MONTH...WITHTHE GOAL OFCUTTING DOWN ONTHE AMOUNT OFCLASS TIMESTUDENTS MISSBECAUSE OFQUARANTINE.CLAIRESO WE WANTED TOKNOW -- IS ITWORKING?EVELYN SCHULTZ ISLIVE IN LINEXGTONWITH WHAT DISTRICTOFFICIALS SAY...SHE JOINS US WITHTHISCLAIRECOVID IN KENTUCKYCOVERAGE.EVELYNFAYETTE COUNTYPUBLIC SCHOOLSSUPERINTENDENTDOCTOR DEMETRUSLIGGINS TELLS LEX-18... YES... THISPROGRAM ISWORKING.HIS DISTRICT IS ONEOF MANY ACROSSKENTUCKY THATADOPTED THISMODEL LAST MONTH.EEVLYNTHE PROGRAM WASLAUNCHED IN EIGHTSCHOOLS ACROSSTHE DISTRICT.... FIVEELEMENTARY ANDTHREE MIDDLESCHOOLS.THOSE SCHOOLSWERE THE MOSTIMPACTED BYDISRUPTIVEQUARANTINES.FOR EXAMPLE -- ATJESSE CLARMIK DDLESCHOOL... THEREWERE MORE THAN700 STUDENTQUARANTINES IN THEFIRST SIX WEEKS OFSCHOOL.DOCTOR LIGGINSSAYS SINCE TEST TOSTAY BEGAN....THERE HAVE BEEN 53STUDENTQUARANTINES ATJESSE CLARK.LIGGINS TELLS US...THEY'VE ALSO BEENPLEASED WITH THETEST RESULTS.DR. DEMETRUSLIGGINS: "IN FACTTHERE'S BEEN 443TESTS GIVEN SOFAR AND ONLYFOUR POSITIVERESULTS, SOTHAT'S BEEN VERYVERY POSITIVE"EVELYNWHILE THEPROGRAM ISCOMPLETELYVOLUNTARY...THE C-D-C ISPARTNERING WITHDISTRICTS LIKEFAYETTE COUNTY TOSEE IF THIS IS ANAPPROACH THATSHOULD BEEXPANDED.CHRISEVELYN...JEFFERSON COUNTYPUBLIC SCHOOLS ISBEGINNING A TESTTO STAY PROGRAMFOR STUDENTATHLETES.WHAT CAN YOU TELLUS?EVELYNCHRIS... THATINITIATIVE BEGINSNEXT WEEK.STUDENTSATHLETEANS DTHOSE WHOPARTICIPATE INOTHEREXTRACURRICULARACTIVITIES WILLNEED TO TESTNEGATIVE FORCOVID-19 ONCE AWEEK.ELEMENTARYSTUDENTS WILL BETESTED DURINGSCHO HOLOURS...WHILE MIDDLE ANDHIGH SCHOOLERSWILL BE TESTEDAFTER SCHOOL ATTHEIR SCHOOL'SDRIVE THROUGHSITES.PARENTS MUSTCONSENT TO HAVETHEIR CHILD STTEED.CHRISEVELYNCH SULTZLIVE IN LEXINGTON.THANK YOU EVELYN.