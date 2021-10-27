Jelani Day's mother demands answers

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, the graduate student whose body was found floating in the Illinois River last month, leads supporters in Peru, Illinois, and calls for federal help to find out why he died.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, the graduate student whose body was found floating in the Illinois River last month, leads supporters in Peru, Illinois, and calls for federal help to find out why he died.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports.
Watch VideoIt's a perplexing, troubling story we've been following closely for about six weeks — the disappearance and death of..
Five painful years have passed since a Richmond mother last saw her daughter. Not a day goes by where Toni Jacobs does not think..