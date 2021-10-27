Salma Hayek On Her Surprising Friendship With ‘Eternals’ Co-Star Angelina Jolie
Salma Hayek admits she didn't know how much she was going to love Angelina Jolie before starring alongside her in Marvel's "Eternals".

The actress gushes about her fellow supermom while chatting with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.