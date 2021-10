Former MSU and Ole Miss football coach Joe Lee Dunn passes away

Longtime football coach Joe Lee Dunn, who coached on Ole Miss and Mississippi State's staffs has passed away according to multiple reports.

Dunn is known as the Godfather of the 3-3-5 defense.

He led the Rebels and MSU to top ranked defenses in his time with both programs. The Ozark, Alabama native coached for over 40 years from all over the SEC to out west as New Mexico's head coach.

He was 75 years old.