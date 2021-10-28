'It would be a good idea to vaccinate the children': Fauci on vaccines for kids

The number of new Covid-19 cases in much of the United States is declining, but Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s Don Lemon that children should still get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
The number of new Covid-19 cases in much of the United States is declining, but Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s Don Lemon that children should still get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
DEAR ABBY: I am a mother of four (soon to be five) young children. It is exhausting. My husband helps as much as he can, but..