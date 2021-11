Patel: Government determined to end violence towards women

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government is determined to end violence towards women and girls.

Speaking on a visit to Thames Valley Police, she called on authorities to do more to help prevent incidents, and "absolutely respond" to complaints of abuse.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn