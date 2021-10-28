Dow Analyst Moves: WBA

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance is the #27 analyst pick.
Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #452 spot.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 17.7%.