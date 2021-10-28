Daily Dividend Report: XOM,CVX,CI,WCN,MRO,HSY

This fourth quarter dividend compares with $0.87 per share paid in the third quarter of 2021.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Common Stock, payable on December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 12, 2021.

This fourth quarter dividend compares with $0.87 per share paid in the third quarter of 2021.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 39 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and thirty-four cents per share, payable December 10, 2021, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business November 18, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Cigna common stock, payable on December 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2021.

Waste Connections today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common shares, and approved a 12.2% increase in the dividend.

The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases to $0.23 US per common share of the Company from $0.205 US per common share of the Company, will be paid on November 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 9, 2021.

The Board intends to review the quarterly dividend each October, with a long-term objective of increasing the amount of the dividend.

Marathon Oil announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 6 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock.

This represents a 20% increase from the Company's last quarterly base dividend payment of 5 cents per share.

The dividend is payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021.

"This is the third consecutive increase to our quarterly base dividend, representing a cumulative 100% increase since the end of last year," said Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman.

" The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock.

The dividends were declared October 27, 2021, and are payable December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record November 19, 2021.

It is the 368th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 149th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.