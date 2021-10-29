Biden's Build Back Better plan can help Arizona -- will it pass?

President Joe Biden outlined a scaled down Build Back Better plan Thursday, with the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package being called historic even though it remains unclear whether there are enough votes in Congress to pass it.
