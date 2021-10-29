2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E - Crash & Safety Tests

The increasingly long list of awards for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has been expanded by Euro NCAP to include the best possible 5-star double rating for its occupant protection and environmental compatibility.

The independent crash test organization Euro NCAP has been assessing the safety of vehicles since 1997.

Under the Green NCAP seal, the organization now also awards up to five stars for low emissions and high energy efficiency.

In the strict crash tests, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E achieved an excellent result of 92 percent for the protection of adults and 86 percent for the protection of children.

The standard driver assistance systems, among other things, contributed to the excellent safety rating.

These include, for example, the Ford Co-Pilot360 with Ford Intelligent Drive Assist (partially automated driver assistance), intelligent speed limiter with speed limit display, pre-collision assist, evasion assistant, blind spot assistant with cross traffic alert The fully electric vehicle received full points for its environmental compatibility for its electric drive train, which, according to the WLTP test cycle, enables a combined range of up to 610 emission-free kilometers.

A 94 percent rating for its energy efficiency was given by Green NCAP in the course of laboratory tests.