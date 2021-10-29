The first-ever BMW iX Design Preview

The most exacting environmental compatibility requirements have been put in place throughout the value chain and for the full life cycle of the BMW iX.

The car is currently in the final phase of its series development.

At market launch – which will get underway at the end of 2021 – customers will be able to choose from two model variants: the BMW iX xDrive50 and BMW iX xDrive40.

The BMW iX redefines the successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept.

It is the first model based on a new, modular, scalable toolkit on which the future of the BMW Group will be built.

The development and production of the BMW iX follow an all-encompassing approach to sustainability involving compliance with strict environmental and social standards in the extraction of raw materials, plus the use of electricity from renewable sources and a high proportion of recycled materials in the mix.