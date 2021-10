Labour: Fishermen need to be prioritised over political gain

Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard has called on the government to deescalate tensions with France over post-Brexit fishing rights after a British trawler was seized in French waters.

He said trust between the fisherman and ministers had to be repaired, adding the industry needed to be put ahead of political gain.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn