Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that his company will rebrand itself as Meta

Facebook rebrands itself as Meta as it focuses on virtual reality

A NEW LOOK FOR FACEBOOK.

THESOCIAL MEDIA ORGANIZATION ISNOW GOING BY THE CORPORATENAME "META." THE NAMES OF THEAPPS..

LIKE FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP, AND INSTAGRAM, WILLOT NCHANGE.IT'S TIME FOR US TO ADOPT ANEW COMPANY BRAND TO ENCOMPASSEVERYTHING THAT WE DO TOREFLECT WHO WE ARE AND WHAT WEHOPE TO BUILD COMPANYPRESIDENT MARK ZUCKERBERG YSSATHE COMPANY'S MISSIO..N.BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER...REMAINS THE SAME.

FACEBOOK WASLAUNCHED 17 YEARS AGO.

IT'SNOW EDUS BY MORE THAN3-POINT-5 BILLION PEOPLEGLOBAL