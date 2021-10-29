Cheap Antidepressant Shows Promise for Treating Early COVID in High-Risk Adults

Fluvoxamine is a pill that is used to treat depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

According to researchers from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

The pill reduced the need for hospitalization in high-risk adults who contracted COVID-19.

The researchers conducted a study on widely-used medications that may be used to treat COVID-19.

The study involved 1,500 Brazilians at risk of severe COVID-19 who took either fluvoxamine or a placebo for 10 days.

Five percent fewer participants who took fluvoxamine were hospitalized than those who took the placebo.

The results of the study have been shared with the World Health Organization (WHO).

If WHO recommends this, you will see it widely taken up.

, Dr. Edward Mills, McMaster University, Yahoo News.

We hope it will lead to a lot of lives saved, Dr. Edward Mills, McMaster University, Yahoo News.

Using fluvoxamine as a course of treatment for COVID-19 costs $4.

As compared to the experimental pill developed by Merck, which costs $700... and the antibody IV treatment, which costs $2,000 per treatment course.

Questions remain about the best dosing of the pill and whether or not it would be effective for those at low risk of severe disease