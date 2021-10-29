Rep. Adam Kinzinger will not seek House seat reelection

Rep.
Adam Kinzinger (IL-R), a strong critic of former President Donald Trump, announced in a video that he is not running for reelection.
Kinzinger left the door open to running for different political offices in the future in the video.
Rep.
Adam Kinzinger (IL-R), a strong critic of former President Donald Trump, announced in a video that he is not running for reelection.
Kinzinger left the door open to running for different political offices in the future in the video.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of the most well-known of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Trump,..
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, says that “as of..