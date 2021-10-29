G20 Leaders To Confront Energy Prices, COVID-19, Supply Chain and More

G20 Leaders , To Confront Energy Prices, , COVID-19, Supply Chain and More.

World leaders from the Group of 20 countries (G20) are preparing to gather for the first in-person summit since the pandemic began.

.

World leaders from the Group of 20 countries (G20) are preparing to gather for the first in-person summit since the pandemic began.

.

ABC reports that this year's G20 is focused on a global recovery facing multiple challenges.

.

ABC reports that this year's G20 is focused on a global recovery facing multiple challenges.

.

Those challenges include higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain disruptions.

Those challenges include higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain disruptions.

Those challenges include higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain disruptions.

The G20 leaders also face alleviating dire vaccine shortages in poor countries.

According to ABC, doses donated from richer nations have met only a fraction of what is needed.

.

Meanwhile, developed countries are focused on providing booster shots for their own citizens.

ABC reports that G20 leaders are expected to agree on a global minimum corporate tax aimed at preventing multinational companies from dodging taxes.

ABC reports that G20 leaders are expected to agree on a global minimum corporate tax aimed at preventing multinational companies from dodging taxes.

United States President Joe Biden will reportedly address energy prices after oil recently hit a seven-year high in the U.S. United States President Joe Biden will reportedly address energy prices after oil recently hit a seven-year high in the U.S. Biden will also likely push for better information sharing to address global supply chain disruptions.

Biden will also likely push for better information sharing to address global supply chain disruptions.

ABC reports that leaders are expected to discuss the supply of key goods such as medical protective equipment and semiconductors.

ABC reports that leaders are expected to discuss the supply of key goods such as medical protective equipment and semiconductors