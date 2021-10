Puneeth Rajkumar's fans gather at Bengaluru stadium to bid farewell: Watch | Oneindia News

Thousands of fans poured into Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on Friday to pay tribute to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar whose untimely death shocked the film industry.

His body has been kept at the stadium for public viewing.

#PuneethRajkumar #Bengaluru #LastRites