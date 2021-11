Stellantis Spotlight October 29, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending October 29, 2021, include Mopar revealing seven concepts for this year’s SEMA Show, the Stellantis Miles program rewarding customers for all types of travel, Alfa Romeo introducing its first global advertising campaign and Dodge getting spooky with HEMI®