Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, November 7, 2021

Global death toll from COVID-19 pandemic surpasses 5 million

Credit: Kris 6 News
Duration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views

Global death toll from COVID-19 pandemic surpasses 5 million
Global death toll from COVID-19 pandemic surpasses 5 million

More than 5 million people have now died around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

THE FULL FORECAST IS COMING UPIN JUST A BIT.{***CORONAVIRUSANIMATION**}THE WORLD HAS REACHED A GRIMMILESTE ONTODAY...{** VO**}THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HEAVDIED FROM COVID-19 WORLDWIDE --HAS JUST SURPASSED FIVE MILLION.THE GLOBAL TALLY OF DEATHS FROMJOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY --

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage