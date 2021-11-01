Manchin Again Stalls Progress on Spending Bill

CNBC reports moderate Democrat Joe Manchin has demanded more time to evaluate the impact of Joe Biden's now $1.75 trillion spending bill.

Democrats had previously hoped the bill would come to a vote sometime this week.

Manchin accused progressive democrats of playing "political games' in their refusal to pass a Senate-approved infrastructure bill.

Holding this bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill.

, Joe Manchin, Senator West Virginia, Via CNBC.

Manchin and fellow centrist Senator Kyrsten Sinema have already negotiated the spending bill down from Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion.

The bill can't be passed without the votes of all 50 Senate Democrats, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Before any agreement is made, Manchin says he'll need detailed analytical reports of how the spending will impact the economy.

I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy, and the American people.

, Joe Manchin, Senator West Virginia, Via CNBC.

These remarks were made as President Joe Biden attended the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow