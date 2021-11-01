Nearly One in Three Republicans Believe Violence Needed to 'Save' America

Nearly One in Three , Republicans Believe Violence, Needed to 'Save' America.

'The Guardian' reports recent polls suggest nearly a third of Republicans think violence may be necessary in order to 'save' the United States.

Studies were conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), a non-profit organization.

Studies were conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), a non-profit organization.

Among those who believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged, 39% say violence will be necessary.

These statistics show the post-election animosity that led to insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th is still quite prevalent.

These statistics show the post-election animosity that led to insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th is still quite prevalent.

As we’ve gotten some distance [from the 6 January], one might hope cooler heads would prevail, but we really haven’t seen that, if anything, it looks like people are doubling down and views are getting kind of locked in, Robert Jones, founder PRRI, via Yahoo News.

The poll from PRRI isn't the first to discover this perceived willingness to engage in violence among Republicans.

The poll from PRRI isn't the first to discover this perceived willingness to engage in violence among Republicans.

A survey from the American Enterprise Institute showed 39% of Republicans believed “if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves...".

Over 650 have been charged for their criminal actions in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol