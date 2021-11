Labour: Govt need to 'come clean' over fishing licence row

Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard says the government need to "come clean" as to whether they issued a detained British vessel with the correct licence.

He argues both sides are to blame for the row, saying the French shouldn't have detained the boat and the UK should have sent the correct details to the French.

Report by Edwardst.

