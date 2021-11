What we miss when we focus on the average | Mona Chalabi

It's tempting to focus on averages when we think about data, but the world is a lot messier than those numbers can make it out to be.

So what could we gain if we shifted our attention to the outliers in the data, or as data journalist Mona Chalabi likes to call them, the lost birds?

