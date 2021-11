1st CFB Poll: Sooners #8, Cowboys #11

"Now, 2 News Oklahoma Weather."GREG MCELROY..NOT ALONE TONIGHT..PLENTY OF FOLKS HERE IN THESOONER STATE..

ALSO )SHOCKED )THE INITIAL COLLEGE FOOTBALLPLAYOFF RANKINGS..SHOCKED..AND DISMAYED, PERHAPS -- ASUNBEATEN O-U..

RANKED 8TH..AND WELCOE MINTO SPORTSEVERYBODY...SO....WITH SEVERAL TOUGH GAMESREMAINING..IF O-U WINS OUT..SURELY, THEY )LL BE JUST FINE..BUT..FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEPLAYOFF ERA..A )ONE-LOSS BIG 12 CHAMPIONO-U TEAM )..COULD BE ON THEOUTSIDE-LOOKING-IN..YOU SEE THE ENTIRE POLL, NOW..GEORGIA..ALABAMA..MICHIGAN STATE..AND OREGON..THE TOP-4..OHIO STATE AND CINCINNATI..

AT5 AND 6..THE BEARCATS..GIVEN LITTLE RESPECT..O-S-U..THE BIG 12 )S NUMBER TWO TEAM-- RANKED 11TH..THAT )S THE HIGHEST PLAYOFFRANKING FOR THE COWBOYS, SINCE2017..IF THE POKES WIN OUT -- HOWHIGH MIGHT THEY CLIMB??..BACK TO THE SOONERS NOW..HOT TOPIC ON SOCIAL MEDIATOINTGH..THE MESSAGE FROM THE O-UFOOTBALL TWITTER ACCOUNT --"JUST KEEP WINNING"..COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN, GARYBARTA..SAYING )S TRENGTH OF SCHEDULE )AND DEFENSIVE PLAY..

THE HOLESIN THAT O-U RESUME RIGHT NOW..TULSA)S OWN, R-J YOUNG..--NOW A COLLEGE FOOTBALL HOSTFOR FOX SPORTS--..NONE TOO PLEASED..MY MAN, R-J..NOBODY MATCHES THAT ENERGY..TO RECAP..THE SOONERS..NUMBER 8 TONIGHT..WIN OUT..

THEY )RE ALMOSTCERTAINLY IN..LOSE ONCE..