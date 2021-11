How daylight saving time affects our bodies, minds -- and world | Matt Walker

For places that observe daylight saving time, gaining an hour of sleep every November -- or losing an hour every March -- doesn't just affect how well-rested (or caffeinated) people are.

The effects of the semi-annual time change are far-reaching, drastically changing stroke and car accident rates, stock prices and more!

Sleep scientist Matt Walker shares the surprising consequences of DST, and what they can teach us about improving our own sleep health.