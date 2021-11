ETERNALS: Gemma Chan & Richard Madden Reveal What Superpower They Really Want

Gemma Chan and Richard Madden talk to Melissa Nathoo about the difficulty of keeping Eternals secrets, where they'd hide out for several thousand years and what superpower they would like to have.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn