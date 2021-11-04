Diwali Special: How different states in India celebrate Diwali | Oneindia News

Diwali is one of the major festivals for us Indians, every year people wait for this auspicious day to celebrate it with their loved ones.

A major tradition that is linked with Diwali or Deepavali is that on this day lord Ram came back to Ayodhya after spending 14 years of exile and to celebrate the return of their beloved king, the people of Ayodhya light up thousands of diyas.

But as vast and diverse our culture is, everyone has their way and reason to celebrate Diwali.

So let’s take a look at some other ways and traditions Diwali is linked with.

