The new Opel Combo-e Life Interior Design

The new Opel Combo-e Cargo can now be ordered in Germany at an entry-level price of an attractive 29,700 euros (all prices in Germany excluding VAT).

With the environmental bonus, only 20,700 euros are due up to 4.4 cubic meters and can shoulder a payload of up to 800 kilograms. As a double cab, the Combo-e provides space for the driver and up to four other passengers.

The compact electric all-rounder with its 50 kWh lithium-ion Depending on the driving profile, outside temperature and use, the battery has a range of up to 275 kilometers in accordance with WLTP2.

And if he needs to refuel, the battery can be recharged up to 80 percent in around 30 minutes at a public fast charging station.

The new Combo-e Cargo is the ideal choice for everyone who, like Opel, wants to advance “Greenovation”.

It is the emission-free solution for trade and craft, for the self-employed as well as for small or larger fleets.

With the fully electric Stromer, customers can drive into inner city areas that will be reserved for zero-emission vehicles in the future.