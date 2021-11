Government warns of COVID-19 fourth wave in Germany | Oneindia News

Germany is caught in a debate over what needs to be done to stem the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infection and hospitalization rates are higher than this time last year, prompting calls for a more efficient strategy to administer booster shots - and stricter measures for unvaccinated people.

Many are wondering if another lockdown is inevitable and what could be done to avoid it.

#Vaccination #Hospital #DWVideo