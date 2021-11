Kit Harington Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Kit Harington takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.

What's Kit Harington's real name?

What does Kit use in his hair?

How old was he in the first season of Game of Thrones?

Kit answers all these questions and much more!

Kit Harrington stars in Marvel's ETERNALS, in theaters beginning November 5.