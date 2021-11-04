Jay-Z Deletes His Instagram Account Less Than 2 Days After Joining

The 51-year-old rapper created an Instagram account on Nov.

The account was intended to promote the release of his new film, 'The Harder They Fall,' which debuted on Netflix on Nov.

He amassed over 2 million followers, including his wife, Beyoncé, who had previously followed no one.

As of Nov.

4, his account is gone.

'The Harder They Fall' is a Western movie featuring an all-Black cast.

Some of the stars include Idris Elba, Regina King, Damon Wayans Jr., .

Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Edi Gathegi and more.

Jay-Z told 'Entertainment Tonight' that he "love[s] to be a part of projects that widen the lens.".

[For years], one of the only things on public television was Westerns, every week, and we weren't represented in those at all.

, Jay-Z, via 'Entertainment Tonight'.

In fact, our characters were taken from us.

The Lone Ranger was based on one of the characters from this film, Jay-Z, via 'Entertainment Tonight'