MORBIUS Movie Trailer

MORBIUS Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed.

Will good override evil -- or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Directed by Daniel Espinosa starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Corey Johnson, Tom Forbes, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, Michael Keaton release date January 28, 2022 (in theaters)