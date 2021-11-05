Las Vegas parents prep for pediatric vaccine rollout

EL CORTEZ HOTEL!NEW TONIGHT!VACCINES FOR KIDS... AREHAPPENING SOON.THE C-D-C’S APPROVAL...NOW OPENS THE DOOR FOR KIDS...BETWEEN THE ESAG OF 5 TO 11...-TO GET THEIR SHOTS.SOME PARENTS SA..Y..IT’S SOMETHING.....THEY’VE HOPED TO SEE..... FORSOME TIME.13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER..... JEREMY CHEN HASMORE ON..... HOW THE VACCINE FORKIDS..... WILL ROLL-OUT....RIGHT HERE.... IN SOUTHERNNEVADA.IT WON’T BE TOO LONG- BEFOREYOUNG SCHOOL-AGED KIDS GETACCESS TO THE COVID-19 VACCINE.IT’S WELCOME NEWS FOR SOMEPARENTS."I’m happy that it’s come outfor them.

It makes them safer atschool and it makes them saferfor everyone around them."SAVI MARTIN HAS THREE KIDSATTENDING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.SHE SAYS GETTING THEM VACCINATEDWOULD GIVE HER PEACE OF MIND."I can take emth out and nothave to worry about it so muchbecause I know if they do getsick, it’s not going to be asbad because they have theantibodies."STATE OFFICIALS SAYS NEVA IDASGETTING AN INITIAL ALLOCATION OFABOUT 95 THOUSAND DOSESWHICH ISENOUGH FOR ABOUT ONE-THIRD OFELIGIBLE CHILDREN TO GET ONEDOSE.WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS SAY THEFULL ROLLOUT IS COMING- ADDINGTHEY’RE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE."We are already starting to seekids get vaccinated across thecountry, but doI believe theprogram will be up to its fullstrength starting next week."THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT WILL BEGIN GIVING SHOTSON NOVEMBER 10 AT IT’S MAINLOCATION ON A WALK-IN BASIS ATFIRST.C-V-S PHARMACY SAYS IT WILLSTART THIS SUNDAY WITH WALGREENSSAYING ITS PHARMACIES WILL BEGINA DAY BEFORE ON SATURDAY.APPOINTMENTS AT BOTH CAN BEBOOKED.SOME PARENTS MAY BE HESITANT-BUT MARTIN SAYS SHE ENCOURAGESTHEM TO TALK TO THEIR CHILD’SPEDIATRICIAN AND DO RESEARCH."That they would research validsources like medical journalsand listen to the science behindit."JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS