Bob Costas Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘Disingenuous’ Over Anti-Vaxx Stance

Renowned sportscaster Bob Costas appeared on 'Cuomo Prime Time' on Oct 5.

And discussed the recent controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers.

After Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, it was revealed that the three-time NFL MVP had not been vaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters this summer that he had been "immunized.".

The NFL says Rodgers underwent homeopathic treatment administered by a personal physician.

The treatment was intended to raise the quarterback's antibody levels.

Costas says in comparison to other athletes who've refused vaccination, Rodgers is afraid to own his stance.

He was obviously comfortable with most of the media and football fans nearly unanimously believing he was vaccinated.

If you want to be extremely kind, you could say that he was disingenuous, Bob Costas, via 'Cuomo Prime Time'.

Say whatever else you want, they've all owned it, they’ve all come out and said, ‘this is what I believe, this is what I'm doing.’ Aaron Rodgers was disingenuous about it.

